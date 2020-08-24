Recruitment underway for city advisory groups

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to fill 79 vacancies on various city advisory groups.

The city has 32 advisory groups which feature members who play a role in shaping the local community. As an equal opportunity employer, the city has adopted practices that include diversity at all levels to develop strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community, according to a city news release.

“If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply,” read the release from the city clerk’s office.

Those interested in serving on one of the city advisory groups can contact the clerk’s office at 805-564-5309. To learn more about the vacancies or to apply online, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov and view the Boards and Commissions page.

The application deadline is 5 p.m Oct. 9.

The Santa Barbara City Council will conduct interviews on Oct. 27, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. All applicants must attend one of the interview dates to be eligible for appointment. Santa Barbara Youth Council applicants are also required to attend an interview before the council.

Appointments to the advisory groups will be made Dec. 8.

— Mitchell White