Red Cross to hold virtual volunteer fair

GOLETA — The city of Goleta has announced that the American Red Cross Central California region is holding a virtual volunteer fair Monday for residents to learn more about disaster response.

Red Cross is in need of volunteers to safely deliver critical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual volunteer fair will provide information on how to get involved in the Red Cross’s mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the event of emergencies.

The organization will also highlight some of the most needed positions within its Disaster Cycle Service Department. These include: Disaster Action Team, volunteers who assist individuals and families by responding to home fires; Disaster Mass Care Team, volunteers who support people who are evacuated by a disaster by helping with reception, registration, feeding, sheltering and more; and Disaster Health Services, volunteers who are licensed health care professionals that provide hands-on medical care for people affected by disasters.

To RSVP, visit redcross.org/pacificcoastvolunteer or contact Jennifer Samaritan at jennifer.samaritan@redcross.org. The fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

— Grayce McCormick