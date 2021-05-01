Red Cross to host wildfire preparation presentation today

The American Red Cross of Central California is hosting a virtual presentation today on wildfire preparedness for the public in light of the start of National Wildfire Preparedness Month.

As this year is projected to be another challenging year for wildfires, the presentation aims to educate families on how to prepare themselves and their homes for this year’s wildfire season and for other disasters. In 2020, wildfires in California burned over 4 million acres, forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed thousands of homes.

Attendees will learn the three parts of disaster preparedness: get a kit, make a plan and be informed, along with wildfire specific preparedness information.

The presentation will take place from 11 a.m. to noon today, and individuals can register at bit.ly/BRCRWildfires. Contact Ethan Walker at ethan.walker@redcross.org with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick