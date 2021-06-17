Red flag warning expires, weather to cool

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Mary Pulido applies sunscreen on her son Rafael, 4, at Stearns Wharf Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s red flag warning expired Wednesday morning as the fire danger waned from “extreme” to “high.”

The mountains and foothills have an “elevated” fire risk, NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson told the News-Press.

“Take proper precautions but know there’s no significant threat of fire,” he said.

Residents can rest easier as sundowner winds have dissipated.

“The gusty winds that we’ve had the last few evenings, that thread is over,” Mr. Thompson said.

Coastal breezes and light winds will carry the county into next week, he said.

The forecast includes highs of mid 70s to lower 80s in the area surrounding the Santa Barbara Airport.

The heat advisory remains in the Santa Ynez Valley through tonight with a forecast of up to 101 degrees.

The interior Santa Barbara County mountains are expected to endure “dangerously hot conditions” with highs up to 110 degrees, according to the weather service.

Residents may notice smoke in the sky from Arizona’s Telegraph Fire.

Last Monday night and Tuesday were deemed the most dangerous by officials, with conditions looking like the perfect storm for wildfire.

Santa Barbara County endured few incidents. A couple vegetation fires charred minimal acreage as firefighters expeditiously doused the flames.

In Ventura County, the Casitas Fire claimed 188 acres as firefighters attacked the flames from ground and by plane.

