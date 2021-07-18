Red flag warning issued for Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Santa Barbara County starting today through Monday.

The forecast is calling for thunderstorms with a mix of wet and dry storms accompanied by the possibility of dry lightning and gusty downdraft winds. According to the National Weather Service, this increases the chance of fire ignition due to lightning strikes and dry fuels, while the high winds can more quickly spread fires.

As a result of the warning, the Montecito Fire Department recommends residents review their evacuation plan and ensure that their supply kit is ready.

