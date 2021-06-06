Red Piano to host comedians

COURTESY PHOTO

The Red Piano is looking forward to a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Red Piano is preparing for a comedy night Thursday and a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions on June 15.

The Santa Barbara club will host headliner Eric Schwartz, who performs regularly at The Improv and The Laugh Factory, as well as on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and Showtime.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the club, 519 State St.

Opening the program will be local comedians Camilla Cleese, daughter of “Monty Python” actor John Cleese, and Spencer Fisher.

The headliner, Mr. Schwartz, has created content for and with Grammy winner Jason Mraz, Jo Koy, Tiffany Haddish, Craig Robinson, Anjelah Johnson, Disney, Yahoo and more.

He is the host of “Podcast: The Musical,” in which he conducts interviews and creates songs based on those conversations.

In addition to the comedy, Thursday’s show will feature music by Santa Barbara’s DJ Hecktik.

Tickets cost $90 to $360, and proceeds will benefit The Red Piano/Marcie Kjoller Music Scholarship.

In addition to the comedy night, Red Piano has expressed excitement about June 15, the day businesses can open without constraints on capacity or requirements for physical distancing. People who are vaccinated won’t need to wear masks in most indoor settings.

“Get ready to dance again as we will be adjusting to the newest set of COVID guidelines that will allow us to get back closer to The Red Piano Experience that you are used to!” Red Piano said in a statement sent to the News-Press. “We’ll be ready to party with a wider range of performers and less restrictions by the health department!”

For more about The Red Piano, go to theredpiano.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com