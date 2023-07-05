Red, white and true

Fourth of July spirit soars at Santa Barbara County celebrations

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Dancers on stage kick off an afternoon of music at West Beach while DJ Joseph Souza spun the tunes.

As pedestrians and bicyclists headed past a series of American flags on State Street toward West Beach, they heard DJ Joseph Souza spinning Don McLean’s iconic “American Pie” in front of — what else? — a giant American flag.

No doubt about it. The spirit of Independence Day soared Tuesday, from the crowds at West Beach and Stearns Wharf to Fourth of July parades in Solvang, Montecito and Lompoc.

On West Beach, Mr. Souza wasn’t alone on the big stage. Several women danced to his songs and at one point did a kickline, like The Rockettes.

Thousands of people gathered early Tuesday afternoon in tents and on blankets on the beach to guarantee a good seat for that evening’s fireworks show.

A large crowd gathers early Tuesday afternoon on West Beach for music and a good seat for the evening’s fireworks.

Likewise, fireworks soared in the skies above the Santa Inés Mission in Solvang and North Avenue Baptist Church in Lompoc.

Throughout the day, restaurants and bars in locations such as State Street were busy with customers, many of whom were tourists. The News-Press heard various languages, including German, spoken by passersby on State Street.

Restaurants showed their patriotic spirit with flags. Baja Sharkeez even brought in a large, inflated Uncle Sam to stand outside its doors.

People celebrating the Fourth were clearly ready to party. You could see that on Stearns Wharf, where an afternoon of outdoor music began with the Brasscals. The large ensemble of brass, woodwind and percussion players enthusiastically played jazz outside the Old Wharf Trading Co. and interacted with audience members dancing in front of them. In fact, during one song, the musicians walked around the dancers as they played.

Baja Sharkeez gets into the Fourth of July spirit on State Street in Santa Barbara.

A trombone player sat down on a curb next to kids and adults. She didn’t miss a beat.

Later, longtime local band Area 51 played at the wharf.

Back at the West Beach stage, bands varied from Peer Pressure to The Free Radicals, Rock Shop Review, Drifting Dimension and Golf Sucks. Also performing were Time Travelers Bridget & Sophia and La Boheme Dancers, followed by The Roosters and Spencer the Gardener.

In Solvang, there was a lot to see during the Danish-American community’s traditional Fourth of July parade.

“There were 82 entries, huge crowds, beautiful weather and great American fun for all,” Allan Jones, a volunteer with the Rotary Club of Solvang, told the News-Press in an email. “Everyone seemed to have a great time.”

Judges were impressed. They gave the parade’s Sweepstakes Award to Flat Fender Friends.

The Best Use of A Parade Theme was presented to Alisal Ranch.

Fans of Brasscals dance Tuesday on Stearns Wharf.

The Most Patriotic? That award went to the Daughters of the American Revolution, La Purisima and Refugio Del Cielo chapters.

The Best Band? The judges said that was the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band. On a similar note, the Best Singing Group was Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

There were many more winners, and a full list will appear in Thursday’s News-Press.

For now, let’s head south to Montecito.

The Montecito Fire Department kicked off the Fourth of July with its annual pancake breakfast at Fire Station 91. Pass the syrup!

Later that morning, more than 30 public safety vehicles, cars and trolleys traveled down Montecito streets for the annual Village Fourth Road Show — the community’s patriotic parade.

The parade’s entries represented everyone from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to Cold Spring School and the U.S. Forest Service.

A trombone player and the rest of the Brasscals play jazz before an appreciative audience on Fourth of July on Stearns Wharf.

Elected officials riding in the parade varied from Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch to Assemblymember Gregg Hart, D-Santa Barbara, and Das Williams, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

In Lompoc, participants, including kids, put the pedal to the metal for a patriotic bike parade from the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to Ryon Park, where there was live music by The Fossils.

Wherever people went Tuesday, crowds were large. That definitely was the case at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, where the Prime Time Band played patriotic music before a large audience. The Santa Barbara event was hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

Besides the music, the program featured the Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard and, no kidding, Polynesian dancers from Hula Anyone.

Elsewhere, the Goleta Valley Historical Society celebrated its “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” at Rancho La Patera and Stow House in Goleta. Stray Herd and Donna Greene & The Roadside Daddies played, and the festivities varied from tractor rides to face painting.

The Santa Barbara Model A Ford Club was there too.

