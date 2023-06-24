Red, white and true

COURTESY PHOTO

I get goosebumps seeing Ole Glory, fluttering in the breeze,

Remembering it has served as a welcome for millions of refugees.

It’s not just stars and stripes of red, white and blue,

But a reminder of what our forefathers have gone through.

The Red represents the valor of so many who have died for us

White, for the Liberty we take for granted until someone threatens us.

Blue represents the justice for all, we seek in our courts of law,

The stars, our independence, a symbol we cherish, leaving us in awe.

When looking at our flag, it isn’t just material of red, white and blue,

But of history being told, and I’m proud to pledge my allegiance anew.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc

Editor’s note: Anita Dwyer received a World of Poetry trophy in 1990 in Las Vegas.