Redeeming black lives

As somebody who has been involved with trying to help black lives for over 40 years, what I am about to tell you is beyond dispute. That is, we need to categorically reject that which “heals the brokenness of my people superficially” as only the truth will set people free.

To be clear, what I am about to say doesn’t apply to all black lives, or only black lives, in America, or anywhere else for that matter, and that itself is an all-important preface to what follows! Similarly, the Black Lives Matter movement does not speak for, or represent, all black lives as if black people in America, or anywhere else in the world, are a monolith. Hence, the sheer stupidity and hubris of Joe Biden’s statement that, “if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black”!

This bears repeating. The following points do not apply to all black people because to imply otherwise would be a form of bigotry and prejudice, similar to the fallacy that asserts that all whites are racists and all cops are abusive.

Nonetheless, what follows certainly does apply to those who are stuck in a generational and cultural pattern of poverty, crime and hopelessness in America’s inner cities.

The reasons that black families are suffering in America has everything to do with the decline of marriage — specifically, the virtual disappearance of stable nuclear families, which contributes to the absence of fathers in the home, enormously high dropout rates, unemployment rates and welfare rates, not to mention abortion rates that are approaching a black genocide.

Moreover, the thought that staying in school and staying out of trouble, studying and working hard and trying to get ahead, is condemned as acting white and, more precisely, labeled as being antithetical to “black culture”.

Making life untenable in our inner cities is the inordinate number of black gangs and the subsequent ubiquitous black-on-black crime and incarceration rates. Couple that with the fact that victims of crimes will not cooperate with police investigations and subsequent prosecution because of a perverse street code that elevates street justice retaliation over and above our justice system.

Next, we have the glorification, celebration and normalization of all of the above as “black culture” in music, art, film and video games.

Finally, we have race hustlers including the “Reverend” Al Sharpton, who advocates for reparations for the legacy of slavery rather than forgiveness which alone can heal.

Incredulous as it is, all of the above is being blamed on white privilege as a function of systemic and institutionalized racism, when, in fact, all of this dysfunction began to occur after the Civil Rights Act was passed. That is, the Civil Rights Act was the beginning of the end of institutionalized racism in America, but all these patterns originated thereafter in America.

The leaders of BLM advocate rejecting the successful nuclear family construct in favor of tribalism. That is, they place no emphasis or value on fathers as head of household. Moreover, the leaders are self-described Marxists, sworn enemies of free market capitalism.

To assume that these BLM leaders are an anomaly, consider the fact that no less than “The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History” published a chart questioning why any black person would subscribe to “attributes of white dominance in society.”

The chart lists the following values, goals and standards of American society, as a function of white supremacy: self-reliance, the nuclear family, objective/rational linear thinking, hard work as the key to success, respect for authority, planning for the future, delayed gratification, protecting property and entitlements, action orientation, decision-making, politeness, Western Civilization, Christianity and monotheism.

I am confident that Martin Luther King would not agree.