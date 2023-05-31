Advisory committee looks at three design scenarios

A bicyclist rides past a sign saying “no bicycling” during the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on State Street. The city of Santa Barbara is considering various scenarios for redesigning State Street.

State Street is being re-envisioned for what it could look like for the next 30 years as the center of a new urban neighborhood and community space for all Santa Barbara residents.

The State Street Advisory Committee last week got its first look at three design scenarios for State Street, each providing a different vision of what the city’s main thoroughfare could look like in the future.

“While there still is work to be done on the design concepts, this meeting was the first glimpse of the potential for what the future of State Street and the downtown Santa Barbara area could become,” Tess Harris, State Street master planner, told the News-Press.

The Advisory Committee met Wednesday afternoon in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library. Members of the committee and community filed into the room, which had the design renderings and plan views around the room for viewing.

“Over the 3-plus hour meeting, the design scenarios were presented by MIG, the city’s consulting team, and consisted of an option that the team called ‘flat and flexible,’ another option called ‘multi-modal,’ and a hybrid of the first two options,” Ms. Harris said.

FLAT AND FLEXIBLE

This option consists of a curbless street from the 500 block to the 1200 block, allowing for maximum flexibility.

The renderings showed outdoor dining, art, play areas, pedestrian space and a separated bicycle facility.

The curbless design allows the space to be primarily closed to vehicles, although deliveries would still be allowed and the option to open the street to vehicles or to shuttles would exist.

One of the renderings showed the “flat and flexible” scenario during an event or festival where the space was fully closed off to vehicles and bikes.

This is a rendering of a curbless State Street between the 700 and 900 blocks. It represents how the street would look under the “flat and flexible” scenario and allows for a separation of bicyclists and pedestrians. COURTESY CITY OF SANTA BARBARA

This is a rendering of State Street with curbs and one-way traffic between the 700 and 900 blocks. It represents how the street would look under the “multi-modal” scenario.

MULTI-MODAL

This option consists of a curbed street from the 500 to 1200 block allowing for maximum transportation options.

In some areas, the curb would be extended to allow for more space for various uses, including outdoor dining, to occur on the sidewalk space. The curb design allows the space to be primarily open to vehicles and provides the opportunity for a shuttle with a one-way, one-lane vehicle lane configuration.

This option also showed a separated bicycle facility on the street. Portions of the curbed street could be closed off to vehicles for events.

THE HYBRID

A hybrid of flat and flexible and multi-modal options showed the 700-900 blocks as curbless in the “flat and flexible” configuration, which would be primarily closed off to vehicles. It also shows the 400-600 and 1000-1300 as primarily open to vehicles in the “multi-modal” configuration.

In addition, the 400 block is shown as a two-way street with the option to extend curbs in some areas, and the 1300 block would maintain curbs and could have a one-way or two-way vehicle configuration.

ALL OPTIONS

All of the options have an unobstructed 20-foot fire lane incorporated in the design, and part of the fire lane is shown as bike lanes in the designs.

Throughout the meeting, the Advisory Committee asked questions about the concepts and provided comments and feedback on the designs. Some members expressed concerns that bicycles were shown in all of the design scenarios.

WHAT’S NEXT

The designs provided an opportunity for committee members and the public to visualize a future potential for State Street, Ms. Harris said.

The committee will meet again soon to discuss overall transportation considerations in the designs and provide further direction to staff so that the design concepts can be revised and re-released for review to the committee and public, she said.

Committee members will discuss the design scenarios and transportation components at their next meetings, Ms. Harris said. Design concepts will continue to be revised and released over the summer, with a preferred design approach anticipated to be released in fall 2023. The Master Plan is anticipated to go to the Santa Barbara City Council for approval in early 2024.

