Redistrict data delivery delayed

The U.S. Census Bureau announced Friday that it will deliver the redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30.

The original delivery plan of March 31 was pushed back due to COVID-related delays and “prioritizing the delivery of the apportionment results,” officials said.

Different from previous censuses, the bureau will deliver the data for all states at once, rather than on a flow basis. The change was made because of the pandemic’s impact on data collection and data processing. It will enable the bureau to deliver complete and accurate redistricting data in a more timely fashion overall for the states, officials said.

The redistricting data includes counts of population by race, ethnicity, voting age, housing occupancy status, and group quarters population, all at the census block level.

— Mitchell White