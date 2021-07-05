Redistricting commission to hold third public hearing

The County of Santa Barbara Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is holding its third public hearing on the redistricting process at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The public can attend via Zoom or at the planning commission room at 123 East Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

The meeting will give an overview of redistricting, hear the public’s opinion on communities of interest, demonstrate mapping tools and look at the composition of districts.

Community members can submit public comments or send suggested maps by emailing redistricting@countyofsb.org.

To join via Zoom, go to zoom.us/j/96627818457.

For more details, visit drawsantabarbaracounty.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw