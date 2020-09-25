Redistricting drawing moved up

The date of the random drawing of redistricting commissioners moved up one week to Oct. 13, where the County District Attorney will pick five commissioners from the qualified applicants divided into sub-pools representing each of the five supervisorial districts.

Nearly 200 county residents applied to serve on the County of Santa Barbara Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission.

The most qualified applicants are posted online for public review and comment before the drawing, where one commissioner from each of the five district sub-pools will be drawn.

After the drawing, the five randomly selected commissioners will meet in late October and early November to select finalists from the remaining applicants, who must receive the vote of at least four of the five commissioners.

There will be a public hearing to allow for public comment and the final appointment of six commissioners, one from each district and one at-large member.

To view the list of applicants, visit https://countyofsb.org/CARE/Elections/circ.sbc.

To learn more about the Independent Redistricting Commission, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/redistricting.sbc.

— Grayce McCormick