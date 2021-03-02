Redistricting panel to meet Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA — The Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is set to meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and is inviting the public to participate in the session.

The commission is responsible for redrawing county supervisory district boundaries, and Wednesday’s virtual meeting will provide an overview of the purpose of redistricting and the roles of commissioners, staff and the public.

Before diving into the meeting’s agenda, the commission will allow for a period of public comment, where people can address concerns about items not included in the agenda.

For more information, visit countyofsb.org/redistricting.sbc. Click on the “Agenda” link for the March 3 meeting to find a link to the Zoom meeting.

