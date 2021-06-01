Redistricting panel to meet

The Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and is encouraging the public to participate.

The Santa Barbara County commission will file a letter of resignation submitted by Benjamin Olmedo, former 3rd District commissioner on the panel. Members will also commission applicant interviews to fill the 3rd District vacancy.

And the commission will discuss, deliberate and potentially take action to fill the 3rd District seat and administer the oath of office.

Furthermore, the panel will be trained with outreach presentations, talking points, website and marketing materials, along with review by legal counsel on the Brown Act, including ex parte disclosures, social media communication and communications with the press.

To watch or participate in public comment, go to countyofsb.org/redistricting.sbc. A video of each meeting is posted on the website generally within 24 hours following the meeting.

Submit questions or public comment via email to redistricting@countyofsb.org.

— Grayce McCormick

