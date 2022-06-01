Reduced rate for sports exams

SANTA BARBARA — Beginning today, Cottage Urgent Care is offering a reduced rate on sports clearance exams for student athletes.

The rate is $35.

Nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Cottage Urgent Care will examine joints and reflexes, review the student’s medical history and note any recent health changes and concerns, according to a news release.

The providers also check for Type 1 diabetes. Symptoms include being overly thirsty, hungry and tired.

Cottage Urgent Care locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, go to cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

The newest Cottage Urgent Care opened recently at 3885 State St. in Santa Barbara. There are 12 other locations in Goleta, Buellton, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo.

— Dave Mason