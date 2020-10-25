REED, Richard

Richard “Ric” Reed passed away on October 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Ric grew up in Monrovia, CA and graduated from UCSB in 1965. After receiving his teaching credential, he taught for the Santa Barbara High School District for 38 years at La Cumbre and La Colina Junior High and received a distinguished educator award in 1996. After losing their daughter Kristen in 2013 to cancer, Ric moved with his wife of 55 years, Jolene, to Redwood Shores to be near their son Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Elisa, grandson Nick and granddaughter Penny.

He is also survived by his sister Mary. Besides his love of teaching, he was an avid reader, gardener, traveler (Africa and New Zealand were among his favorites) and fisherman. Many Lake Cachuma trout met their ends at the end of Ric’s line.

A Zoom Celebration of Life will be held on November 7th. If you would like to participate, please send your email to ricreedmemorial@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Second Harvest Food Bank of San Mateo County.