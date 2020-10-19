Reentry committee seeks members

The Santa Barbara County Community Corrections Partnership is inviting community representatives to join one of its subcommittees, the Reentry Steering Committee.

The RSC seeks voting members who represent the broad community affected by incarceration and involvement in the criminal justice system.

The committee consists of justice system representatives, community-based reentry professionals and advocates who ensure the successful transition for an individual involved in criminal justice from incarceration to community living.

Members can voice their expertise in a forum that sets program priorities and express reentry needs to the county’s criminal justice leaders.

The following individuals are encouraged to apply: formerly incarcerated, family members of the formerly incarcerated, and advocates professionally involved in the treatment and/or rehabilitation and education of justice-involved individuals.

Contact Lesly Stewart at lstewar@co.santa-barbara.ca.us by Nov. 6 to apply. Applicants must commit to attending six meetings a year, one in each of the following months: January, March, May, July, September and November.

— Grayce McCormick