REESE, Robin

Robin Reese, 84, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully on March 22nd, 2023. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in Barstow, California. She lived in California most of her life and spent the years from 1970 to 1980, living in Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her father Henry Dale Heister, her mother Eleanor Heister and her brother Ladd Heister.

She is survived by her brother Lance Heister (Margie Heister) and her children Kim Reese and Julie Owens, (Mark Owens) and grandchildren Seth, Garrett, and Carlie (Ole). She’s also survived by her sister-in-law Laura Heister, nieces and nephews, and three great-grandchildren.

Anyone who knew Robin knew that she loved to talk and share wonderful stories. She also loved to sing and write and had two unpublished novels under her belt. Robin never met a stranger and had an amazing ability to impact many people’s lives with her beautiful smile and open arms.

In the words of a dear friend, “She drew life and joy out of everything. Kept her heart and mind open to everyone and everything. Took delight in the differences of people, cultures and traditions.”

Everyone was always welcomed into her home and, more importantly, into her heart. She will be deeply missed.

In remembrance, donations can be made in Robin’s name to the Alzheimers Association or to VNA Health, the organization that provided her palliative and hospice care.