REGINATTO, Vivian

We are overwhelmed with a profound sadness and a sense of enduring and timeless loss that our Mother, Vivian Reginatto, passed peacefully in her home at the incredible age of 98, leaving planet earth to find heavenly peace in the hereafter.

Born in Santa Cruz, CA in 1923, Mom met our Father, Al, in Chiloquin, OR in 1940, married and moved to Santa Barbara sharing seventy-three years together until his passing in 2013.

Mom personified and epitomized the very essence of grace and beauty. Typical of Italian persona, Mom kept an immaculate house and yard, being fastidious in all things including her personal appearance, perfectly coiffed hair and never without lipstick. She was a wonderful, loving mother having many talents in cooking, baking, canning, gardening, hostess, seamstress, faithful friend and a hard-working woman who never sat down. While being the voice of the Reginatto Bros. and raising two daughters she worked at Harmony House Antiques for twenty-seven years and gave freely of her time to: Child Study Club, PTA, Moose, Elks, Italian Festas, Boot Club and St. Francis Hospital to name but a few. Mother was a conscientious correspondent writing letters and cards to friends and relatives near and far on a regular basis. Mom enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and parts of Europe, Australia and cruising to Alaska, the Caribbean and Mexico. We always thought of Mother as a saint, now an angel, and can think of no greater legacy than she has been loved by so many.

Mom was also predeceased by her brother, Paul, in 2018. Surviving her are her two daughters, Carol and Nadine (Jim), grandsons Steven and Bruce, great-grandson Christopher. Mother was very fortunate to be cared for in her later years by loving caregivers, Angelas, Ellie, Mae, Maria, Melina and Soyla. To them we are forever grateful for their faithful dedication.

It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone, a part of us went with you the day God took you home.

A Memorial service will be held on November 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 East Sola, Santa Barbara, CA.

If you wish, you may make donations to:

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, SB Cottage Hospital Foundation

400 West Pueblo, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Beyond Blindness, 18542-B Vanderbilt Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705

Veterans of Foreign Wars, 406 West 34th Street, Suite 920, Kansas City MO 64111