Late Friday night, the state notified the Santa Barbara County Public Health Director that the Southern California Region has fallen below 15% ICU capacity triggering the Regional Stay-at-Home Order for Santa Barbara County.

The order will go into effect at midnight on Sunday and will remain in place for at least three weeks. The order will be re-evaluated the week of Dec. 28, according to officials.

