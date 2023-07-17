Registration continues at Hancock College

Allan Hancock College is encouraging students to register now for fall classes, which start on Aug. 14 at the college’s Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center.

This fall, the college is offering hundreds of credit classes to help students “find their fit” and achieve their goals of graduating with a degree or certificate, transferring to a four-year university or starting a career.

“It’s a great time for students to enroll at Hancock,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “Whether they are just starting their college journey or continuing it, we are here to ensure they earn a quality education and get the services and support they need to succeed.”

That support includes the Hancock Promise, which provides the first year of classes at the college tuition-free for students who enroll at Hancock immediately after graduating from any high school located in the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District. In addition to the Promise, Hancock also offers a variety of support services and programs for all students including financial aid, free textbooks, free bus passes, free tutoring and more.

This fall, the college will also continue its Lompoc Valley Center degree programs. Students can pursue degrees from four areas of study that can be completed exclusively at the LVC, allowing Lompoc residents to earn a two-year degree in their community without commuting to the college’s Santa Maria campus. Available LVC degree programs include business administration, math and science, social and behavioral sciences, and psychology.

In addition to credit classes, Hancock Community Education is offering dozens of free noncredit fall classes, including English as a second language, citizenship, workplace preparation, GED classes, basic skills courses, green gardening and landscaping, and more.

To learn more about fall credit and noncredit classes and to register, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/fall/.

