Registration open for Fall volleyball leagues

United States Youth Volleyball League offers several coed youth programs

The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) has announced that registration is open for the organization’s 2023 Fall Leagues. These programs provide a fun, safe and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn the ‘FUNdamentals’ of volleyball alongside the life skills of motivation, persistence and teamwork.

The eight-week fall league programs provide instruction to boys and girls ages 7 to 15 with curricula aimed at teaching volleyball skills in a positive environment.

The league sessions are twice per week beginning the second week of September and ending the first week of November. Practices and games operate in a non-competitive format and offer participants the development of coordination, confidence, self-esteem and sportsmanship. In Goleta, the program will take place on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Teams fill quickly, so those interested are encouraged to register early to reserve a spot. Registering early allows participants to save with discounted pricing available until August 1. The registration fee includes a uniform t-shirt and participation medal.

For general information on registration, locations or schedules call 888-988-7985 or write toinfo@usyvl.org. For specifics on the Goletaprogram or to volunteer, contactJennifer@usyvl.org.

