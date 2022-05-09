Registration open for Junior Firefighter Camp

Lompoc Parks and Recreation and the Lompoc City Fire Department have announced the return of the Junior Firefighter Camp program.

Registration for the camp is now open for eight to thirteen year-olds. The camp incorporates fun and education and allows young people to experience a taste of life as a firefighter.

The camp will run from Monday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 15 at Fire Station 51 at 115 South G St. The registration fee is $50 for Lompoc residents and $60 for non-residents.

Members of the public looking for more information or to register may contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100 or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. Online registration is also available at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

– Katherine Zehnder