Registration open for kids’ Spudball Camp

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registration is now open for Spudball Camp. The camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of baseball outside of a competitive environment and provide social skills for boys and girls ages three to six.

The camp will take place Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 16, at Thompson Park from 4:15 to 5 p.m. for children ages 3-4 and 5:15-6:15 p.m. for children ages 5-6. The registration fee is $50 for Lompoc residents and $60 for non-residents. The registration fee includes a t-shirt.

Members of the public looking for more information or to register may contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100 or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. Online registration is also available at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

– Katherine Zehnder