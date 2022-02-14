Registration open for TOTAL Teen Conference

LOMPOC — Registration is now open for the Lompoc Youth Commission’s eighth annual TOTAL (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) conference scheduled for March 25 at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

TOTAL is a teen leadership conference open to all junior high and high school students. The keynote speaker as well as breakout sessions are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire the students.

The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast, followed by the program beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m. The day includes breakfast, lunch and breakout sessions. This year’s keynote speaker is Melvin Adams, a two-time NCAA All-American basketball player and the team captain of the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters.

Pre-registration is recommended prior to the event. Registration fees are $15 per student. Registration is available by phone at 805-875-8100, or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration can also be completed at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

— Katherine Zehnder