Registration opening for Dos Pueblos Little League

Dos Pueblos Little League’s 2023 baseball season will be open for registration beginning on Nov. 1.

DPLL is offering all new players and families a $50 discount for the coming season, as well as an early bird discount for those registering in November and a sibling discount for families with multiple players. Scholarships are also available for eligible families that apply when registering. The league welcomes youth athletes between the ages of four and 14.

“The 2022 season set a record of 408 player registrations, and we are hopeful to continue to see the league grow again this year,” said DPLL President Jeff Palmer. “We are also looking forward to our second season under new leadership of the Challenger Division for players with physical and intellectual disabilities.”

The league is coming off its most successful All-Star tournament season, producing five district championships and a sectional championship, including a third-place finish in the Southern California State Tournament for the 10U team.

In preparation for the season, DPLL is offering two free, four-hour preseason clinics for registered players aged 8-14. The sessions are aimed at improving technical skills and baseball IQ, and will be run by players and coaches from UCSB and Dos Pueblos High School in addition to DPLL coaches and board members. The clinics will also include structured coaching and umpire training for new and returning DPLL volunteers.

The new season will begin with fields and facilities that saw significant improvements in the last year. According to a press release, Girsh Park was transformed into the premiere youth baseball complex in Santa Barbara County, with improved bullpens and turf mounds, upgraded backstops and fencing, new field sheds, newly installed webcams and improved equipment for players and coaches.

Practices for the 2023 season will begin in February, with opening day set for March 4.

DPLL, a fully volunteer-run organization, was formed in 1974 and has played at Girsh Park since 1999.

