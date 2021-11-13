Registration opens for Lompoc Turkey Trot

LOMPOC — Lompoc Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash.

Both events will take place on Nov, 21, at the River Park Fitness Trail, located at the intersection of State Route 246 and Sweeney Road. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and all ability levels are encouraged to participate.

This year the Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a separate Kids Turkey Dash for ages 5 to 12. In previous years, the kids’ run has been held simultaneously with the adult run. This year the Kids Turkey Dash, a one-mile run, will kick-off at 9 am.m.

The 3 Mile Fun Run is open to ages 13 and older and will kick-off at 9:30 a.m. Top overall male and female children and adults will be awarded a turkey, along with photos for the second and third overall winners. Medals will be awarded to the first- and second-place winners in each age category.

Registration costs $25 per adult and $15 per child. Pre-registration runs through Nov. 19, although day-of registration will be available for $5 more. T-shirts will be available to purchase for $10 on the day of the event.

To register, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.

For more information, call Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.

— Katherine Zehnder