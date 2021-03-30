Registration opens for RideSB100

COURTESY PHOTO

Registration has opened for Ride Santa Barbara 100.

Ride Santa Barbara 100 is returning to Leadbetter Beach for its 10th anniversary ride Oct. 23.

Registration opened Monday with a $99 opening discount good for 48 hours.

The cycling event was named “One of 9 American Centuries to Master,” delivering a scenic and challenging experience.

RideSB100 features four routes catering to riders of varying skill and experience levels: 100-mile, an advanced ride featuring the Gibraltar Challenge, a grueling 3,000-foot climb in seven miles; 100-kilometer + Gibraltar, for experienced riders who want to tackle the famous Gibraltar Challenge; 100-kilometer, a challenging cycling experience featuring coastal and mountain roads; and 34-mile, a fun and scenic course for casual riders and weekend warriors.

Additional categories for teams, tandems, e-Bikes (Class 1 and 3) and virtual riders are also included for this event.

“We’re bringing the Ride Santa Barbara 100 back better than ever for the 10th anniversary, and we can’t wait to welcome riders from all over the country to the amazing roads, views, and landmarks that have drawn cyclists to Santa Barbara for more than a decade,” said Jamie Monroe, RideSB100 race director.

RideSB100 is partnering with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County again this year, after raising the equivalent of 60,000 meals for families in need during 2020’s virtual ride.

This year, each 100-mile registration will include a donation equal to 100 meals, highlighted by this year’s slogan #100Miles100Meals.

Full details, pricing and registration are at www.ridesb100.com. Follow the RideSB100 at www.facebook.com/RideSB100, www.twitter.com/RideSB100 and www.instagram.com/RideSB100.

