Registration remains open for Allan Hancock College classes

Fall classes will start Aug. 15 at Allan Hancock College, but it’s not too late to register.

The Santa Maria-based college, which has additional centers in Lompoc and Santa Ynez and at Vandenberg Space Force Base, is offering hundreds of credit classes that are in-person, online or a mix of both. Students can work toward getting a degree or a certificate, transferring to a four-year university or starting a career.

“There’s never been a better time for students to enroll in classes at Hancock,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers said in a news release. “Our students have the opportunity to earn a quality education and get the services and support they need to succeed.”

Support services include the Hancock Promise Plus, which provides free tuition for the 2022-23 academic year to any student taking 12 units or more. The program is open to all eligible students, regardless of residency.

Hancock also continues to offer a variety of support services and programs such as financial aid, free textbooks, free bus passes and free tutoring.

New at the college are “flex” degree programs that allow classes in a flexible hybrid format that includes nights and weekends. Hancock College said most flex class programs run for no more than eight weeks each semester. Flex degree programs are available in subjects such as business administration, arts and humanities, and psychology.

There are also new degree programs this fall at Lompoc Valley Center. The classes are available on-campus and in-person during the day and evening to accommodate students’ schedules.

Available LVC degree programs include business administration, math and science, social and behavioral sciences, and psychology.

In addition to credit classes, Hancock Community Education is offering dozens of free non-credit fall classes, including English as a second language, citizenship, workplace preparation, GED classes, basic skills courses and classes for seniors.

To register, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/fall.

