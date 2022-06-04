Rego named to World Series All-Tournament Team

After recording 10 total bases in just two games at the NAIA World Series, Westmont senior Josh Rego has been named to the All-Tournament Team. Rego, who played his final game as a Warrior in Lewiston, Idaho, had the most stellar showing of any Westmont player during the tournament.

“I am very proud of Josh and this outstanding accomplishment,” said Westmont’s Head Coach, Robert Ruiz. “He was fantastic for us offensively and defensively in the tournament. He is very deserving of this recognition and it is one that we will likely not forget.”

In eight at bats against Lewis-Clark State and Webber International, the Walnut Creek native collected six hits, including a double and a home run. In the eighth inning of Westmont’s first game versus host Lewis-Clark State, Rego sent a ball over the 25-foot batters’ eye in dead-center for a two-run homer.

Then, in Westmont’s elimination game against Webber International, Rego gave the Warriors everything he could in hopes of prolonging their season. Rego had already collected a pair of singles in three at bats when he stepped in the box during the top of the eighth. With the Warriors down 2-0, and Thomas Rudinsky off of first, Rego corked a ball to the wall in left-center, giving Westmont their final look at the game by putting runners on second and third.

Unfortunately, the Warriors failed to extend the rally, and Rego’s last-chance double proved to be his final at bat for the Warriors.

Thanks to his strong postseason showing, Rego completed his senior campaign as the leading hitter for the Warriors, finishing atop the list with a .383 batting average. Rego was also second on the club with an OPS of 1.075.

Rego’s 79 hits this season is the fifth-most in program single-season history, and his slugging percentage of .641 is eighth-best in single-season history.

Rego’s batting average of .383 is the 14th-best single-season average in program history. The senior’s average is the fifth-highest clip since 2012, which was the first time the Warriors qualified for postseason play under Robert Ruiz.

Rego, a key part of the first Warrior team to reach the World Series in program history, becomes the first Warrior to be named to the NAIA World Series All-Tournament team.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

