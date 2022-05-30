Regular season ends with sweep for UCSB baseball

The regular season has come to an end for No. 4 UCSB Baseball (43-12, 27-3), which completed a sweep of CSU Bakersfield Saturday afternoon with a 14-6 win. The Gauchos will now patiently await today’s NCAA Selection Show to find out where they will be heading for their NCAA Regional.

27 Big West wins is the most in program history with the exception of last season, where the conference played a four-game weekend series. The 27-3 record grants a win percentage of .900 which is also the most in program history.

The Gauchos finish the regular season 14-0-1 in weekend series and swept nine of them. The nine sweeps tie the record that was set in 2019.

Ryan Gallagher continued his bid for Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year, improving to 8-0 on the year with five innings of work tonight. The righty allowed three runs on six hits and had a strikeout. He finishes the regular season with an ERA of 3.00.

Christian Kirtley (43), Johnson (24), and Broc Mortensen (16) all extended their on-base streaks.

The Gauchos outhit the Roadrunners 20-9, collecting five doubles, two homers and 13 RBI. They also had seven walks and an OPS of 1.338.

Six different Gauchos posted multi-hit efforts with four of them having three-plus.

Nick Vogt led the way going 4-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs.

LeTrey McCollum had a career day, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Bryce Willits went 3-for-4 a pair of doubles, walks and runs to go with an RBI.

Mortensen tied the Big West lead with his 15th home run of the season and finished 3-for-5 with a double and a team-best four RBI.

The Gauchos scored a single run in four different innings, but did most of their damage by scoring four in the third and posting a six-spot in the eighth.

The first run scored in the first frame as Christian Kirtley collected a sac-fly but CSUB was quick to respond, tying the game in the bottom half.

UCSB had five hits in the third, opening with three-straight singles to load the bases. Mortensen promptly cleared the bases with a double to left center to make it a 4-1 ball game. Zander Darby added another, singling through the infield to score Mortensen.

CSUB answered with a pair of runs to cut the lead, but Kirtley extended it to 6-3 with a lead-off homer in the fifth, his 11th of the year.

Willits posted an RBI double in the sixth and John Newman Jr. had a pinch hit RBI single in the seventh to grow the lead to 8-3.

UCSB used five hits to score six runs in the eighth, including Mortensen’s bomb and a two-RBI single by Vogt.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com