REH GraySpace to debut ‘Accession’

COURTESY PHOTOS

Among the works featured in the new exhibition is “Virtual Landscape,” by Marthe Apointe.

SANTA BARBARA — REH GraySpace Fine Art Gallery located in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone will debut its new exhibition titled “Accession” during an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.

The exhibition features the work of abstract artists Diane Silver, Kerrie Smith and Marthe Aponte. The three women use various techniques and mediums to create colorful, abstract art pieces, which will remain on display at the museum through June 13.

“By performing rigorous, even ritualistic interactions with their chosen mediums, Ms. Silver, Ms. Smith and Ms. Aponte each highlight the primacy of the hand of the artist in making visible the unseen forces and structures that make up the universe,” Exhibit Curator Andi Campognone said in a statement.

Each artist creates using various mediums and styles. Ms. Aponte, a self-taught artist, creates her arm using a method called picoté, which uses a tool to make tiny holes in paper to create intricate designs. Ms. Silver created numerous clay sculptures for the exhibition, while Ms. Smith used layers of colors and shape to create striking abstract compositions.

Also part of tonight’s exhibit is “Vapours,” by Kerrie Smith

“memoria collective,” by Diane Silver, will also be featured tonight.

Ms. Campognone, the creator of the exhibit, is a California-based curator, author and film producer. She has been the museum director for the city of Lancaster Museum of Art and History for nearly a decade. She has also directed a full-length documentary on 10 contemporary Los Angeles artists and produced more than two dozen short films.

“REH GraySpace Art is pleased and honored to have Andi Campognone curate this outstanding exhibit at our Santa Barbara gallery,” Ruth Ellen Hoag, the resident artist at the museum, said in a statement.

REH GraySpace is currently Thursday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The gallery will keep these hours until June 30. All visitors are required to wear a mask.

For more information, email ruth@grayspaceart.com or call 805-689-0858.

— Madison Hirneisen