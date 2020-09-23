REID, Charles Allen

5/23/26 – 9/16/20

Charles passed away peacefully next to his wife Priscilla of 57 years. He was born in Fremont, Nebraska and moved to California with his family when he was a young boy. He eventually landed in Santa Barbara where he attended La Cumbra Junior High and Santa Barbara High School. He then served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon retiring from the service he worked in the dairy business for over 40 years including Petan, Arden and Golden Coast Dairies.

Charles enjoyed traveling, golf, playing cards with family and friends.

Charles is survived by his wife, many nieces and nephews, and preceded in death by his parents Mary and Irwin Reid, two nephews and two nieces.

At his request, there will be no services.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.