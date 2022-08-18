REID, James

On Thursday, August 11, James Reid passed away peacefully at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. He is survived by his wife Maryann, his sister Diana Reid, his 4 children April, James. Chris and Tiffany; his 5 grandchildren Kalia, Noah, Arianna, Sophia and Caden. James was born in Los Angeles on April 1, 1940. He graduated from Cal Poly in engineering. In his career he visited many parts of the world and had his name on multiple patents. He lived in Santa Ynez where he loved woodworking and constructing model trains. Above all, he loved his family and friends and cherished all the times and memories he shared with them.