REIF, Jocelan G. Rainey

Jocelan G. Rainey Reif, 90, Born May 29, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Wanda Voss and Edward Hammerberg. Her given name was Patricia Ann Hammerberg. She became a professional ballerina at age 16 and later became a professional opera singer with the National Opera Company. Jocelan’s career included being a singing and dancing actress on Broadway.

Jocelan toured the East Coast and Europe as a folk singer even performing for The British Royal Family. One of her hobbies included creating beautiful oil paintings on canvas. Jocelan moved to Santa Barbara where she met her husband Donald Reif in 1998. Jocelan passed away peacefully at home with her husband and stepdaughter, Kristin Reif Shi, at her side on

August 4, 2020.

A small memorial with close friends and family will held.