REISIG, Gordon LeRoy

With deep sorrow we mourn the passing of our patriarch, Gordon LeRoy Reisig on Nov. 28, 2021. Gordon was born June 1936 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Sam and Emma Reisig. He graduated from Ferris State University in 1958, majoring in Business and Economics. Gordon signed up with the United States Marines and served for 6 years in the reserves. After years as a branch manager at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Gordon purchased Capitol Hardware in 1972, trading in his suit and tie for a pair of OP shorts.

Gordon loved working with his hands, helping his loyal customers, and providing the Tri-Counties with the best in building materials. His quick wit was well-known around the building trades in Santa Barbara. He could be seen almost every weekday morning having breakfast at the Jolly Tiger (and subsequently the Cajun Kitchen) with his dear friend Ed Koke.

Gordon will always be remembered as a kind and generous person. He opened his heart and home to all he met. He loved having holidays and family get-togethers. His legacy will live on in the business he built and the future housing development at 711 N. Milpas St. He will be sorely missed by the building community, especially his longtime customers at Capitol Hardware. He helped many contractors as they started their businesses by extending them credit. Customers will always remember his ice cream machine at Capitol Hardware and the Danish butter cookies he handed out to his customers at Christmas time.

Gordon continued to work until March of 2020, when declining health forced him to retire. He remained at home with the help of Jojo, his caregiver, who we appreciated so much and who became part of our family. Nurse Trish, Marianne, and Social Worker Robert with Assisted Hospice were wonderful.

Gordon is survived by his wife Darlene of 63 years, his sister Sharon Mack of Orlando, Florida, his two daughters, Sherri Bjorndahl (Jay), and Michelle Bleecker (Alan), his 7 grandchildren Erica, Daniel, and Heidi Bjorndahl, Taylor, Jordan (Kristin), Kelsey Muralles (Jose), and Cameron Bleecker, and 2 great-grandchildren Shiloh and Owen Bleecker, along with many nieces and nephews.

While we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and the lasting impact he had on our lives. May his memory always have a special place in our hearts and minds.

A memorial service for Gordon will take place at El Montecito Presbyterian Church on December 18th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gordon’s name to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission or El Montecito Presbyterian Church.