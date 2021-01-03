Remembering 2020

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSTodd Boehr cools off after his daily swim at Leadbetter Beach with a five gallon jug of water. Beekeeper Dave Schroder keeps bee boxes in his backyard and collects the honey. News-Press photo editor Rafael Maldonado had quite the year capturing newsworthy moments as they happened. Here are just a few of his best photos. For more photos from 2020, see B3. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post New variant of COVID-19 found in San Diego County next post Application window open for small business relief Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.