Remembering 2020

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

William “Pug” Bernhardt, who has been playing music for the past 66 years, works during the weekly Farmer’s Market. The one man band plays and asks children and adults to join him on the sidewalk.

Graduation for the Class of 2020 looked a bit different this year, including the ceremony held at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School which paraded around Buellton and Santa Ynez.

A unique view of a rainbow meeting the moon in Santa Ynez earlier this year.

Bicyclists have become the talk of the town in recent months in the city of Santa Barbara, with some saying they create danger for pedestrians on State Street.

