Remembering America’s heroes

Over a thousand people attend Memorial Day Ceremony at Santa Barbara Cemetery

Lt. Col. Maureen Masson of the U.S. Air Force, retired, salutes the wreath representing the Air Force while others stand in front of wreaths representing other branches of the service. This was part of the Memorial Day Ceremony Monday at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

One of the largest audiences in the Santa Barbara Cemetery’s history turned out Monday to remember those who sacrificed their lives to defend America.

More than a thousand people, some of them holding flags, sat or stood on a cloudy but comfortable day at the Montecito site by the Pacific Ocean. They heard speakers and live music and watched when veterans from various wars were invited to stand and be recognized during the Memorial Day Ceremony. The annual program was presented by the Santa Barbara-based Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, whose founding director, Lt. John Blankenship (formerly of the U.S. Navy), served as the emcee.

The ceremony was among Monday’s services, which took place in locations such as the Goleta Cemetery, the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang and the Santa Maria Cemetery.

The weather at the Santa Barbara Cemetery proved to be too cloudy for the Condor Squadron to do its scheduled flyover, but patriotic symbols otherwise flourished. Flags were placed on the graves of the many veterans buried at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, and the Memorial Day Ceremony featured a row of wreaths, each one representing a branch of the Armed Forces as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution. Representatives of the branches of services and the Daughters of the American Revolution stood in front of wreaths during a special moment during Monday’s service. One of them — Lt. Col. Maureen Masson of the U.S. Air Force, retired — saluted the wreath representing the Air Force. (Col. Masson, by the way, is a member of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation board.)

Throughout Monday’s ceremony, the music was definitely patriotic.

“Stories of these brave, fallen servicemen are nothing less than inspiring,” said Lt. Christina Sandstedt, commanding officer of the Coast Guard cutter Blackfin, based in Santa Barbara.

Retired Santa Barbara police Sgt. David Gonzales sang the National Anthem.

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara played a medley of the theme songs for each branch of the service, as well as “76 Trombones” from “The Music Man,” “The Washington Post March” and “Ashokan Farewell.” The Santa Barbara Choral Society sang “Gift to Be Free,” “Homeward Bound,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “America the Beautiful.”

The Gold Coast Pipe Band — a bagpipe and percussion ensemble — played “Scotland the Brave” and “The Green Hills of Tyrol.”

Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Western Launch and Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base, addresses the large audience at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Seated at left is former U.S. Navy Lt. John Blankenship, founding director of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and emcee of the Memorial Day Ceremony.

And the ceremony ended with buglers Bob Burtness and Howard Hudson playing “Taps.”

In-between the music were words of remembrance.

“Memorial Day ceremonies like today’s are an important part of America’s dedication to those who are called to defend our nation, yet do not return home,” said Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Western Launch and Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

More than a thousand people attend the service at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

“America makes the commitment to all who serve that should they fall, they will not be forgotten, nor left behind,” Col. Long told the large audience.

The Vandenberg colonel noted services such as the ones on Monday honor the more than 21,000 service members from California who lost their lives in World Wars I and II and wars in nations such as Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We remember the nearly 81,500 brothers and sisters in arms who remain missing in action since World War II, and we remain committed to returning them home,” Col. Long said.

He also noted that there are more than 10,000 Gold Star families in California who have lost loved ones who were on active duty. “That number is a sober reminder that the loss of a service member can be far reaching. They are our friends, our neighbors and our co-workers.

“I suspect there are some Gold Star families in our audience today,” Col. Long said.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society sings patriotic music.

“You have our deepest sympathies and commitment to always remember your loved ones, which is why it’s important to spend this day with families and friends,” he said.

Col. Long later told the audience, “I’m a firm believer that those who could not be here today would not want us to remain sorrowful. They would want us to make a positive and memorable day out of today. Their sacrifice ensured we would have the freedom to do so.”

Speakers also included Lt. Christina Sandstedt, commanding officer of the Coast Guard cutter Blackfin, based in Santa Barbara. Her ship conducts search and rescue and law enforcement from Morro Bay to San Diego.

“I have a crew of 11 phenomenal men and women, some of whom are here today,” Lt. Sandstedt told the large audience.

“I would like to point out that the shield on our sleeve is a super easy way to identify a Coast Guardsman,” she said. “But if you ask us how the Air Force is going, we will politely correct you.”

The audience laughed.

“The Coast Guard has a long and proud history of serving both the public and carrying out day-to-day missions, as well as serving alongside our DOD (Department of Defense) partners in wars, armed conflicts and regional tensions around the globe,” Lt. Sandstedt said. “We are the nation’s longest continuous seagoing service, tracing our roots back to 1790.”

The Gold Coast Pipe Band performs at the Memorial Day Ceremony.

Lt. Sandstedt told the story of Coast Guard Signalman First Class Douglas Munro, who volunteered to assist with the evacuation of 500 Marines from the beaches of Guadalcanal during World War II.

Signalman Munro used his boat and manned a machine gun to cover for the last group of Marines escaping in a landing craft from the Japanese gunfire.

“Munro was struck in the back of his head” by Japanese gunfire, Lt. Sandstedt said. “His final words were: ‘Did they get off?’”

Sacrificing his life to save the Marines, Signalman Munro, who was from the small town of Cle Elum, Wash., became the first and only Coast Guardsman to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

“Stories of these brave, fallen servicemen are nothing less than inspiring,” Lt. Sandstedt said. “They act as a reminder that freedom isn’t free, but our democracy is worth fighting for.

“On this Memorial Day, let’s continue to tell stories about the brave heroes of our armed forces, who represent some of the best of America, so their stories are not lost to history.”

