Remembering George Floyd

Messages are written on mural as murdered man is laid to rest

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The mural on the wall of EOS Lounge continues to attract visitors, some who drop off flowers or candles to honor the memory of George Floyd.

“Hey George, look what you started.”

That was the message written in yellow chalk on the sidewalk by a Santa Barbara mural honoring George Floyd.

Mr. Floyd, the man who was murdered in Minneapolis, Minn., was laid to rest Tuesday at the Houston Memorial Gardens, next to his mother.

The death of Mr. Floyd sparked civil unrest nationwide, including numerous protests and riots in every state, along with many other citizens gathering in public to honor his memory. Citizens of Santa Barbara County organized peaceful protests, marches, a paddle out, and other get-togethers to raise awareness of racial injustice and advocate against police brutality.

On the corner of Haley and Anacapa streets, a mural painted by XGriffinX and Chadillac Green continues to catch the eye of Santa Barbarans driving or walking by. Community members have left various items as a form of respect.

Bouquets of roses and sunflowers and candles lie in front of the portrait of Mr. Floyd. Cardboard signs sit propped up on the wall that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice should be colorblind.”

In addition, there was the message in yellow chalk on the sidewalk: “Hey George, look what you started.”

Passersby also wrote messages on the wall next to the portrait in black marker, where someone wrote, “What do you feel — put it here.”

One of the messages reads, “Rodney King: ‘Can we all just get along?’ Not until justice and equality comes to all.”

Another reads, “How do we fight these injustices? Is it through rioting, burning and hurting others that are innocent of these cruel acts? Why not turn to the greatest and most powerful weapon in the universe?

“Which is love.”

