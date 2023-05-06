Remembering the details of the Hunter Biden affair

Purely Political, By James Buckley

The Family Court proceedings taking place in Arkansas are just another example of the utter venality of what seems to be the entire Biden family.

Not only did presidential son Hunter Biden refuse to acknowledge his daughter, Navy, now 4 years old, until a DNA analysis proved he is indeed her father, but even after that proof of parenthood, Hunter’s dad — President Joe Biden — continues to deny his granddaughter’s existence.

Hunter is attempting to reduce his child support payments. At the same time, his family is opposing Lunden Roberts’ (Navy’s mom) request to officially change her daughter’s last name to Biden.

Hunter and Lunden (stage name: Dallas) met at the Mpire Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a dancer. They had an affair that led to a pregnancy.

When you compare the dysfunctional and acquisitive nature of this first family to our previous first family’s accomplished poise, the contrast is stark.

What? You don’t remember the name Hunter Biden? President Joseph Biden’s wayward son, whose debauchery was self-recorded in intimate and graphic detail on an infamous laptop computer?

The same laptop that also unmasked the family enterprise Hunter headed up that had every earmark of the Bidens having sold out the United States of America for personal gain?

If you are a mainstream news recipient, then you probably have never seen or read any of the scurrilous e-mails or videos from that computer. You’ve never read Miranda Devine’s explosive “Laptop from Hell,” containing a trove of dirty secrets behind the machinations of the Biden family.

No, you were “protected” from those revelations by a consortium of “intelligence” operatives, including former CIA chief John Brennan, former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper — all of whom knew better — along with 48 other names who claimed that laptop “had all the earmarks” of Russian disinformation.

They also knew better.

They were all aware that what they were publicly signing was a lie that would help the likely casualty of the exposed activity gain occupancy of the White House.

You never read about it, other than understanding that it was “proven” Russian disinformation, therefore not something you should have taken seriously, if at all. You never read about it because virtually the entire press establishment in the U.S. aggressively ignored its contents.

Unfortunately, other than Ms. Devine, there were and are no more Bob Woodwards or Carl Bernsteins in the national press corps. There weren’t and aren’t any curious journalists on major news outlets in the U.S. except for Fox News Channel (which did cover the story extensively, and daily).

So, for those (such as I) who continue to believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Trump, the suppression of the contents of Hunter’s laptop is the smoking gun, the tell-tale tip-off, proof positive of the nationwide conspiracy that brought down President Trump.

Hunter Biden’s dissolution was hiding in plain sight, as was the collusion between father and son, between Joe (the Big Guy, sometimes referred to as “Pops”) and Hunter.

In her book, Ms. Devine reports on the e-mails, all of which have been authenticated, the payments, the spending at strip clubs by Hunter, the drugs he purchased, the prostitutes he hired, and the high-paying “jobs” attained by his father for him.

Her breakout story in the New York Post just weeks before the 2020 election, however, was successfully crushed.

In a way, it’s impressive. That a man who served as U.S. senator from a small state for nearly 40 years could wield the kind of power and influence he brought to bear to the entire political establishment, is a significant achievement.

In corruption.

The laptop that crack-cocaine-addled Hunter Biden dropped off on April 12, 2019, at John Paul Mac Isaac’s computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware containing thousands of damning e-mails, videos, confessionals, and photos, was effectively smothered.

Ms. Devine describes how quickly her story was shut down: “BIDEN SECRET E-MAILS Revealed: Ukrainian exec thanked Hunter Biden for ‘opportunity to meet’ Veep dad,’ read the front page.

“The online exclusive was posted at 5 a.m. and was trending all morning on social media platforms.

“Six hours later, Facebook pulled the plug.”

She recounts how Andy Stone, a former Democratic Party operative now working for Facebook, sent the story to be fact-checked and in the meantime, “reduced” its distribution on their platform.

Twitter did the same and didn’t allow anyone to share it on its platform.

When President Trump brought the subject up during the October 22, 2020, televised debate, Joe Biden was able to quickly dismiss it by referencing the intelligence officers’ open letter.

“There are,” Mr. Biden claimed, “50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant. They have said this is, has all the — four, five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage.”

And that was the end of that and shortly thereafter, the end of Trump’s presidency. Joe Biden had just bamboozled his way into the White House.

And we have been paying for this skullduggery ever since.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com. Readers are invited to visit jimb.substack.com, where Jim’s Journals are on file. He also invites people to subscribe to Jim’s Journal.

