Remembering the victims

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Young America’s Foundation and United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties collaberated to plant 2,977 American flags — one for each victim of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — at West Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The cadets arrived early in the morning to set up the entire creation.
