Remembering the victims

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Young America’s Foundation and United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties collaberated to plant 2,977 American flags — one for each victim of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — at West Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The cadets arrived early in the morning to set up the entire creation. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter next post No Investigator column today Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.