Remembering two ￼96-year-old women

In England, a 96-year-old woman passed away. This woman was known throughout the world to tens of millions of people. Her life has been celebrated and her history will be known forever.

In Montecito, California, a 96-year-old woman was found deceased in her home under questionable circumstances. What struck me was that she had no known family contacts. Did her neighbors even know her? Who did she know in her life?

These two ladies were born at the same time and died at the same time on opposite sides of the world. I would hope that both women will be remembered in some fashion for their time here.

Dave Blunk

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: Dave Blunk’s letter is referring to Violet Evelyn Alberts, 96, who was found dead when deputies responded on May 27 to a home in the 900 block of Park Lane of Montecito.