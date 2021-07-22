Home Local Remembering World War II history
Local

Remembering World War II history

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
This marker at Haskell’s Beach in Goleta recalls Feb. 23, 1942, the day that a Japanese submarine shelled the Rich Oil Field site with 25 5-inch rounds. It was the first time since the War of 1812 that the U.S. mainland had been attacked by a foreign power.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More