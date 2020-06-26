Reminders issued about libraries’ Sidewalk Service

The city of Goleta announced on Monday that the first week of Sidewalk Service at the Goleta Valley, Buellton and Solvang libraries “was a huge success.”

The new Sidewalk Service is open in front of each library location Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The three locations are part of the same library system.

The city of Goleta has declared Sidewalk Service successful at the Goleta Valley Library, pictured, and the Solvang and Buellton libraries. The three locations are in the same library system.

Although a news release said “it was great to see so many of our patrons dropping off and picking up books at all three of our branches,” the city wanted to issue some important reminders about the new Sidewalk Service.

The first reminder was to reiterate that now is the time to return any books or DVDs that were checked out pre-COVID-19. Library customers can do this by placing their books/DVD’s in book drops.

The release states that “If you notice that items you returned to the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries are still on your record, don’t be concerned. For everyone’s safety, we are quarantining all returns for four days before checking them in. It can take up to one week before returned items are removed from your account.”

To request books and other items, the library says to “log on to your account with Black Gold and select your home library branch to see which items are available from any of the three branches, Goleta Valley, Buellton or Solvang Library.”

Black Gold is at www.blackgold.org.

According to the news release, the Black Gold service, which ships books to various local libraries, will not resume until later this year. For a tutorial on how to place a hold, visit www.goletavalleylibrary.org. The library said that once logged into Black Gold, it is important for customers to select their own home library because books not owned by Goleta Valley, Buellton or Solvang libraries are not available for check-out.

Once a customer’s items are ready, they will receive a notice by email, text or automated voice message.

Customers will then have three options to let the library staff know they have arrived to pick up their items.

At the Goleta Valley Library, customers can text CHECKIN to 805-902-1020, go to https://widget.uniquelibrary.com/configs/GL/gv.html or call 805-964-7878.

At the Buellton Library customers can text CHECKIN to 805-902-1022, go to https://widget.uniquelibrary.com/configs/GL/bl.html or call 805-688-3115.

At the Solvang Library customers can text CHECKIN to 805-902-1021, go to https://widget.uniquelibrary.com/configs/GL/sl.html or call 805-688-4214.

The library also wanted to remind people who have signed up for the Craft Kit for Kids program that their kits are ready and waiting for them.

The release states, “Now that Sidewalk Service is available, the Children’s Craft Kits will no longer be mailed. The free kits are only available for patrons of the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries. Each month children can receive two craft kits. Once you request a kit online, two will automatically be prepared for you each month, for each child registered.The kits for June are now available and future kits will be available after the fifth of each month.”

Lastly, the library wanted to remind people that in order to receive service, all visitors must comply with social distancing rules.

According to the release, “After you have notified the library you have arrived, a library staff member will make sure everything is ready for you, and then send you to the front door of the library to pick-up your items. Library staff will be following public health safety guidelines as well, wearing face coverings and gloves, and an apron if they are emptying the book drops. Please be respectful of other patrons and do not come if you are feeling ill.”

For more information, library staff will be available via phone during Sidewalk Service hours (Tuesday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) to answer any questions.

People can also keep with the Goleta Valley, Buellton and Solvang Libraries at www.goletavalleylibrary.org and on their social media channels: Facebook/ (@GoletaValleyLibrary) , Instagram (@GoletaValleyLibrary) and now YouTube.

