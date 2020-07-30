Remote learning planned for Orcutt district

ORCUTT — The Orcutt Union School District will not be reopening for in-person learning when the school year starts.

Just like all the other districts in Santa Barbara County, the Orcutt district will follow state guidelines that require certain school districts to conduct distance learning in the fall.

The guidelines require that counties on the state’s watch list must be off the list for 14 days before in-person learning can begin. Once that happens, schools can consider reopening if they then follow other guidelines and protocols issued by the state.

With her first year as superintendent of the Orcutt Union School District only a few weeks away, Dr. Holly Edds told the News-Press she is excited for students and staff to come back when it is safe to do so.

Besides Orcutt schools, the district includes Olga Reed Elementary School in Los Alamos.

For more information about the Orcutt Union School District reopening, visit orcuttschools.net. For more information about other school districts in Santa Barbara County, visit the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s website, www.sbceo.org.

— Brian Mackley