RENGA, Louis Joseph







On March 11, 2022, we lost our loving father at the age of 93. He was born on October 27, 1928 in Port Washington, New York to Louis and Dora Renga. In 1948, his parents drove across the country with their 4 sons to settle in Santa Barbara in Mission Canyon to create the paradise we all grew up in and which was fondly referred to as “Renga Hill.” He loved working around his property and always had a project in the works. He could build anything and prided himself on having whatever anyone needed (or not) as he was a collector of all things free. He must have written the phrase “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” Because of the loving care of his daughters, Lynn, Gail, Anne and Deedee, and his granddaughter, Erica, he was able to remain in his home until his death.

He attended UCSB and went to Hastings College of Law in San Francisco where he met our beautiful mother Joan. She was sunbathing on a rooftop where he was studying and that chance meeting turned into 53 years of marriage until her passing in 2012. Together they had 6 children, Lynn Ramirez (Marty), Gail Eatherly (Neal), Anne Gould (Kevin), Deedee Lynn (Josh), Louis and Carolyn, 7 grandchildren, Erica, Adam, Gina, Sara, Max, Lucia and Jesse, and 2 great-grandchildren, Vera and Milo, and stepgrandchildren, Joey Gould (Alex) and Pierce Gould. He is also survived by his brothers Neil and Richard.

He was a well respected attorney who practiced law until the age of 87. He was a tenant in the La Arcada Building for 55 years, with his daughter, Lynn working 30 of those years as his legal assistant. He was also in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea at the young age of 17. We are so grateful that our mom encouraged him to travel as they had many adventures all over the world, including Italy, Africa, Japan, Egypt, Mexico and Jamaica. We enjoyed many family summer vacations at Lake Tahoe as well.

We were blessed to have him for so many years and will cherish, especially the last 7 years following his retirement. We had the honor and privilege to spend every day spoiling and caring for him, and want to thank those that took the time to visit with him in his later years. He will be missed more than words can express, especially his wit, humor and kindness, not to mention his good looks. Saluti Dad. Say hello to Mom, Grandma and Gramps up there in heaven where we will all meet

again someday.

A private graveside service will be held on March 25th, and a reception at his home will follow at 2:30 pm.