Renovated playground reopens in Lompoc

LOMPOC — Lompoc Parks and Recreation has announced that the renovated Thompson Park playground will reopen today.

The park is located between R and S streets in Lompoc.

Thompson Park’s playground was closed during summer 2022 due to unsafe playground equipment conditions, according to the city of Lompoc.

Improvements to Thompson Park include the installation of two playgrounds, one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12, new pour-and-play safety surfacing, swings, corn hole and horseshoe pits.

The playground serves as a national demonstration site for Play On, promoting physical activity.

The project was fully funded through grants, including a community development block grant, according to the city.

— Katherine Zehnder