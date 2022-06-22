Renovation progresses at Solvang theater

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTONewly installed seats now grace Solvang Festival Theater, which has been undergoing a $5.3 million renovation project. On Monday, the Solvang City Council voted to proclaim the week of July 10 as “Solvang Festival Theater Week” to celebrate the renovation’s completion. The work, which started in September, is designed to ensure structural integrity, safety and accessibility with enhancements for lighting and sound. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post COVID-19 vaccines to become available for the youngest children in Santa Barbara County next post 68 new COVID-19 cases reported Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.