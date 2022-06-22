Home Local Renovation progresses at Solvang theater
Renovation progresses at Solvang theater

Newly installed seats now grace Solvang Festival Theater, which has been undergoing a $5.3 million renovation project. On Monday, the Solvang City Council voted to proclaim the week of July 10 as “Solvang Festival Theater Week” to celebrate the renovation’s completion. The work, which started in September, is designed to ensure structural integrity, safety and accessibility with enhancements for lighting and sound.
